1 shot dead near Maitland cemetery

CAPE TOWN - One person has died following a shooting involving a Golden Arrow Bus.

The incident occurred along Voortrekker Road near Goodwood on Friday afternoon.

Golden Arrow says it doesn’t believe the shooter was targeting the company nor one of their passengers as the bus was out on private hire at the time of the incident.

It’s believed the bus was en route to the Maitland cemetery when a passenger was shot.



Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said: “Golden Arrow can confirm a fatal shooting incident earlier on 21 September which took place on a private hire near Maitland cemetery. The exact circumstances are not yet clear, but the SA Police Service are on the scene.”