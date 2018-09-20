Zuma’s lawyer challenges ruling on state capture report remedial action

Former President Jacob Zuma’s advocate told the court that there was nothing reckless about his client appealing the Public Protector’s remedial action.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team has challenged the High Court’s finding that he was ill-advised and reckless when he appealed the remedial action in the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.

Zuma has approached the High Court in Pretoria for leave to appeal the personal costs order made against him in December 2017.

A full bench found that Zuma was ill-advised and reckless when he took the report on the review.

Earlier on Thursday, the court granted the former president’s application to be admitted as an intervening party.

Advocate Muzi Sikhakhane argued Zuma wanted to ensure that what he was ordered to do was, in fact, correct, considering the significant cost implications of a commission of inquiry.

Sikhakhane says this would have been expected of any political leader.

Earlier, Zuma had to apply to be admitted as an intervening party because his application for leave to appeal, which he filed while he was in office, was withdrawn by his successor Cyril Ramaphosa in April.

'NO FACTUAL FOUNDATION'

Zuma’s advocate has rejected claims that his client acted with an ulterior purpose when he challenged the remedial action.

Sikhakhane told the court there are no facts to support the claim that Zuma has been delaying or stonewalling processes through litigation.

He says while this is an attractive claim to make, it’s not a legal one that the court should consider.

Sikhakhane says there is no factual foundation to find that Zuma was wrong when he challenged the Public Protector’s remedial action, and another court may find in his favour.

He says it's legitimate for a person to approach the court for clarity if they have concerns like Zuma had about the remedial action.

