Zuma granted leave to appeal personal costs order against him
The High Court in Pretoria has granted former President Jacob Zuma permission to appeal the personal costs order made against him in his failed bid to challenge the Public Protector’s 'State of Capture' report.
PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has granted former President Jacob Zuma permission to appeal the personal costs order made against him in his failed bid to challenge the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.
Zuma applied to intervene in his personal capacity after President Cyril Ramaphosa withdrew the appeal application, which Zuma filed when he was still in office.
In December, the court found that the former president was ill-advised and acted recklessly when he challenged the remedial action in the state capture report.
The former president has cleared the first hurdle by being admitted as an intervening party in the personal costs order against him.
The initial appeal against the costs order was filed when Zuma was still the president but his successor, Ramaphosa withdrew that application in April.
The EFF and constitutional organisation Casac had argued that there was no case to intervene in because the matter was concluded when Ramaphosa withdrew it.
The court, however, disagreed and ruled in Zuma’s favor.
The parties are now deliberating on when to proceed with the actual challenge to the costs order.
