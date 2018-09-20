Zuma accused of deploying delaying tactics disguised as disputes

Counsel for the United Democratic Movement and constitutional organisation Casac, Advocate Dali Mpofu, says no one is asking for Jacob Zuma to be punished for exercising his rights.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma has been accused of deploying delaying tactics to avoid implementing the Public Protector’s State of Capture remedial action.

This was among the submissions from parties opposing Zuma’s application for leave to appeal the personal costs order made against him.



The former president unsuccessfully challenged the remedial action and was ordered to personally pay the costs because he was reckless.

Zuma argues that he acted legitimately by approaching the court to decide on issues which concerned him about the state capture remedial action.

But counsel for the United Democratic Movement and constitutional organisation Casac, advocate Dali Mpofu, hit back, saying no one is asking for Zuma to be punished for exercising his rights.

He says the question of whether the former president was acting in good faith is the problem.

Mpofu accused Zuma of deploying nefarious delaying tactics disguised as disputes which the courts needed to address.

Judgment has been reserved.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)