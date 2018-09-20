Zondo to rule on Lynne Brown’s bid to cross-examine state capture witnesses

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will hear arguments from Brown's lawyers who insist that she should be allowed to cross-examine witnesses, despite not yet being implicated.

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Thursday discuss an application from former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown to cross-examine witnesses.

Zondo has allowed several others, including Duduzane Zuma, the opportunity to cross-examine witnesses, as he is willing to testify himself.

Zondo says that he will deal with Brown's application before announcing who will testify next.

“I will deal with Miss Lynn Brown’s application. That should not take long at all. And then we will announce after that application what is going to happen for the rest of the week, and next week,” he said.

