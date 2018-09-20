Zondo dismisses Brown's bid to cross-examine state capture witness

Zondo has found that she has not given her version of events yet to the state capture commission of inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown's application to cross-examine former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas at the state capture commission has been dismissed.

Her lawyers on Thursday morning said that they wanted to question Jonas after he testified that the Guptas told him in 2015 that they protected and worked with Brown.

But they had trouble explaining why Brown has not submitted evidence disputing Jonas's version.

Commission chairperson deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says that the former minister's application cannot be granted if she does not submit her side of the story.

"Where is her version? If you cannot answer that question, whatever you say is not really going to help. If anybody wants leave to cross-examine, the least they must do is put up their version in regard to those allegations."

Proceedings have been adjourned until next week.

