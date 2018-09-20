Zimbabwe president reshuffles top ranks of civil service
Emmerson Mnangagwa is under pressure at home and abroad to differentiate his administration from that of his former mentor Robert Mugabe.
HARARE - Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday made sweeping changes to the country’s top civil service, retiring a batch of long-serving bureaucrats and promoting new faces in a break with his predecessor Robert Mugabe.
Mnangagwa, elected in July in a vote ratified by the courts after an opposition challenge, is under pressure at home and abroad to differentiate his administration from that of his former mentor Mugabe, who was ousted in a bloodless coup in November.
Misheck Sibanda, chief secretary to the president, said Mnangagwa had retired nine senior government officials, including Tobaiwa Mudede, an abrasive lawyer-turned-bureaucrat who had served as registrar general since independence in 1980 and was until recently in charge of the voter register.
Mnangagwa also re-assigned 19 other top civil servants without giving them specific roles, including Willard Manungo the most senior bureaucrat in the finance ministry. His replacement is George Guvamatanga, a former managing director at Barclays Bank Zimbabwe.
The 76-year-old president appointed 17 other permanent secretaries - the civil servants in charge of running the daily affairs of government ministries.
Mugabe’s spokesperson of 25 years George Charamba, who had continued in the role since first Mnangagwa took office in November, was promoted to deputy chief secretary in charge of presidential communications.
Charamba, who writes a weekly ghost column critical of government opponents in a state-owned daily paper, is known for his testy character especially by foreign journalists. His replacement is expected to be named soon.
Popular in Africa
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
Black magic ban dents sex trafficking in Nigeria
-
Zimbabwe seeks $35 million to fight cholera outbreak
-
Angola, Portugal bury colonial bitterness hatchet, agree to develop relations
-
Liberia's Weah bans travel for top officials until missing banknotes found
-
Nigerian central bank reviewing information to resolve $8.1bn MTN repatriation
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.