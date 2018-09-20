Zim street traders accused of spreading cholera

Some of the traders were bundled onto the back of police trucks, together with their wares but others resisted.

HARARE - There have been running battles on Thursday between riot police and street traders in Zimbabwe’s capital.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government accuses the traders of spreading cholera, which has so far killed 32 people and infected nearly 7,000 others, mostly in Harare.

Eyewitnesses say the riot police removed vendors from central Harare.

A video circulating by the online news site, 263Chat, shows riot police being chased by dozens of vendors.

The police officers jumped onto the back of waiting lorries and sped off as the traders chased them down Jason Moyo Avenue, shouting and throwing stones.

Police are reported to have fired teargas.

The government says the traders risk spreading cholera and want them to operate from designated sites away from the CBD.