Woman’s body found in Krugersdorp dam

It's understood authorities were called to the scene earlier on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of a young woman has been found in the Blou Gat Dam in Krugersdorp West.

It's understood authorities were called to the scene earlier on Thursday afternoon.

The body was retrieved by divers.

ER24's Russel Meiring said: “Unfortunately, upon assessment, paramedics found that the woman had been dead for some time. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead. The details surrounding this incident are not yet known to us.”