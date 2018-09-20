Winde: WC needs creative solutions to fighting crime

Alan Winde was announced as the party's pick for the province’s top job on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Western Cape premier candidate, Alan Winde, says that crime fighting and addressing the legacy of inequality will form a key part of his promises to the province.

Winde was announced as the party's pick for the province’s top job on Wednesday.

He's currently the Economic Opportunities MEC and plans to bring his experience in that role to bear as he campaigns for the party.

“If you want a sustainable society, you’ve got to fix the problems and gaps. The Gini Coefficient in South Africa is way too high. It’s one of the highest in the world.”

WATCH: Maimane labels Winde next 'Jobs Premier' of South Africa

Winde's also focusing on crime fighting, saying that the province needs to look for creative solutions to the problem.

But he hasn't ruled out the possibility of continuing Helen Zille’s calls for army deployment in regional hotspots.

“Calling in the military would be only a support service to the police. We know we are way under resourced in the province. But there are also really clever things around policing. We have got to join the dots. We have municipal and a national police service. We have a huge private stream, but how do we bring that all together?”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)