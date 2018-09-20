Willies Mchunu releases Moerane Commission report

The commission was set up two years ago to investigate political killings in KwaZulu-Natal since 2011.

DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu has officially released the Moerane Commission report to the public.

Mchunu has noted that “weak political parties and leadership is what leads to factionalism and intolerance within and between parties, which in turn results in violent conflict.”

