Water Dept concerned over Gauteng's declining dam levels

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department is concerned about the declining dam levels in Gauteng.

Damn levels have slipped from 81.2% last week to 80.5% this week.

The department’s Hosia Sithole said that this is due to the current heat wave that has hit most of the province.

“We are urging water consumers to please exercise water usage with caution because we do not want to find ourselves in a situation where we do not have enough to supply to businesses and communities.”

