[WATCH LIVE] Zuma appeals personal costs order

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria is hearing former President Jacob Zuma’s appeal against the personal costs order against him.

A full bench ordered Zuma to pay the costs of his challenge to the remedial action of the Public Protector’s State of Capture report.

The report led to the establishment of the commission of inquiry led by deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma argues that the High Court incorrectly found that he was ill-advised and reckless when he challenged the Public Protector’s remedial action.

WATCH: Zuma appeals personal costs order