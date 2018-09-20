Uncertainty remains on dagga ruling impact for employers, home-based businesses
The historic ruling by the Constitutional Court this week declared it unlawful for police to arrest an adult for using or growing weed in a private space.
JOHANNESBURG - Labour law experts say the decriminalisation of cannabis for adults in a private space does not mean companies cannot still dismiss employees for being intoxicated on the premises.
The historic ruling by the Constitutional Court this week declared it unlawful for police to arrest an adult for using or growing cannabis in a private space.
LISTEN: Why there’s big money in the legal marijuana industry
Although this ruling has been widely welcomed by traditional healers, social users and other groups, there remains uncertainty on how the new law will be applied.
Labour lawyer Greg Duncan says that a company still has the right to ask for blood tests if it suspects that an employee is intoxicated with cannabis.
"It’s really case-specific in terms of the employment operational requirements."
He says this is even if it is for medicinal usage and if it jeopardises safety.
But what happens if someone's home happens to be your office?
Law specialist Puke Maserumule explains: "If I run my business from my house and smoke it openly in my office, arguably it’s in private. But whether that still remains private become problematic."
Many parts of the ruling remain uncertain and criminal law experts and labour specialists say these aspects will only be clarified once tested in a court.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
Talks between Sasol, Solidarity to resume next month
-
[LISTEN] Brace yourselves, medical aid premiums set to increase in 2019
-
Nike's Kaepernick ad spurs spike in sold out items
-
Godongwana 'willing' to testify in state capture inquiry over Gupta accounts
-
State capture inquiry: Nedbank CEO says he felt threatened by Zwane at meeting
-
#RandReport: Rand firms on positive consumer inflation data
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.