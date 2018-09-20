Tony Ehrenreich pens letter to Ramaphosa on ‘heritage of coloured people’

The former Cosatu Western Cape secretary has slammed what he views as the de-Africanisation of coloured people in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Former Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) Western Cape secretary Tony Ehrenreich has written a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the 'heritage of coloured people'.



Ehrenreich was recently found guilty of hate speech by the South African Human Rights Commission.

In his letter, Ehrenreich says he views the term 'coloured' as a derogatory construct of apartheid and the racial separation of people.

“I’ve written a letter to the president to raise the question about the de-Africanisation of coloured people. Coloured people are as much Africans as our brothers from the Xhosa or Zulu tribes. So coloured people should also be seen as Africans.”

Ehrenreich has also slammed what he views as the de-Africanisation of coloured people in South Africa.

“This is an important question because it brings our people closer together.”

