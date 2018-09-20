Teacher at school for learners with special needs stabbed
The pupil, who allegedly stabbed the teacher, was suspended from the school hostel as a precaution pending the disciplinary hearing.
CAPE TOWN - A pupil at a school for learners with special educational needs in George, Western Cape, faces disciplinary action for allegedly stabbing a teacher.
The incident occurred in the woodwork classroom at the Van Kervel School for Special Needs Learners last week.
The teacher was stabbed in the hand and received medical treatment.
The pupil was suspended from the school hostel as a precaution pending the disciplinary hearing.
Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton said: “An educator reprimanded a learner for entering a classroom without permission. Then the learner retaliated by coming back with a sharp object to hurt the teacher. The teacher sustained some injuries to his hand and had to get some stitches.”
Meanwhile, last week, in the North West a learner allegedly stabbed a teacher to death and in Gauteng, a learner was arrested for pointing a firearm at a teacher.
At the same time, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) is calling on the Basic Education Department to ensure the safety of teachers at schools.
A 17-year-old pupil from a Zeerust school in the North West was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his teacher, Gadimang Mokolobate, to death.
It’s alleged that Mokolobate reprimanded the grade 10 pupil for jumping the queue while receiving food. He returned to school with a knife.
Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
KZN man arrested for calling President Ramaphosa the K-word
-
Court to hear Zuma's bid to appeal personal costs order against him
-
Sars breached law over management bonuses, again - report
-
Court rules Infinity Media Networks must reinstate workers immediately
-
Zuma’s lawyer challenges ruling on state capture report remedial action
-
Kessie Nair says calling president K-word is not a criminal act
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.