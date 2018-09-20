Teacher at school for learners with special needs stabbed

The pupil, who allegedly stabbed the teacher, was suspended from the school hostel as a precaution pending the disciplinary hearing.

CAPE TOWN - A pupil at a school for learners with special educational needs in George, Western Cape, faces disciplinary action for allegedly stabbing a teacher.

The incident occurred in the woodwork classroom at the Van Kervel School for Special Needs Learners last week.

The teacher was stabbed in the hand and received medical treatment.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton said: “An educator reprimanded a learner for entering a classroom without permission. Then the learner retaliated by coming back with a sharp object to hurt the teacher. The teacher sustained some injuries to his hand and had to get some stitches.”

Meanwhile, last week, in the North West a learner allegedly stabbed a teacher to death and in Gauteng, a learner was arrested for pointing a firearm at a teacher.

At the same time, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) is calling on the Basic Education Department to ensure the safety of teachers at schools.

A 17-year-old pupil from a Zeerust school in the North West was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his teacher, Gadimang Mokolobate, to death.

It’s alleged that Mokolobate reprimanded the grade 10 pupil for jumping the queue while receiving food. He returned to school with a knife.

Additional reporting by Mia Lindeque.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)