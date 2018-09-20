Talks between Sasol, Solidarity to resume next month
Solidarity is demanding that its white members be included in the company's new employee staff scheme, Khanyisa, which it says favours black workers.
JOHANNESBURG - Talks between Sasol and trade union Solidarity will resume next month following a three-week strike by the union.
The discussions are being facilitated by the CCMA.
Solidarity is demanding that its white members be included in the company's new employee staff scheme, Khanyisa, which it says favours black workers.
Sasol says the Khanyisa scheme is an important part of its transformation agenda.
Solidarity’s Dirk Hermann said: “…And we are now waiting on the Cabinet’s decision on the final [Mining] Charter. We believe it can be within the next week. So, the talks between the parties are suspended until we have clarity on the Mining Charter.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Business
-
Uncertainty remains on dagga ruling impact for employers, home-based businesses
-
Rand firmer ahead of interest rate decision
-
Nike's Kaepernick ad spurs spike in sold out items
-
[LISTEN] Brace yourselves, medical aid premiums set to increase in 2019
-
State capture inquiry: Nedbank CEO says he felt threatened by Zwane at meeting
-
Godongwana 'willing' to testify in state capture inquiry over Gupta accounts
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.