Talks between Sasol, Solidarity to resume next month

JOHANNESBURG - Talks between Sasol and trade union Solidarity will resume next month following a three-week strike by the union.

The discussions are being facilitated by the CCMA.

Solidarity is demanding that its white members be included in the company's new employee staff scheme, Khanyisa, which it says favours black workers.

Sasol says the Khanyisa scheme is an important part of its transformation agenda.

Solidarity’s Dirk Hermann said: “…And we are now waiting on the Cabinet’s decision on the final [Mining] Charter. We believe it can be within the next week. So, the talks between the parties are suspended until we have clarity on the Mining Charter.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)