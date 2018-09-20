Survivor urges govt to step up efforts against human trafficking

Activist and human trafficking survivor Grizelda Grootboom says there's a great need for more awareness around human trafficking, especially among the youth.

CAPE TOWN - Activist and human trafficking survivor Grizelda Grootboom has called on the government to step up to the plate and do more to stop human trafficking.

The Hawks last week arrested three suspects linked to separate cases of trafficking.

Leandre Ayuk (35) first appeared in the Springbok Magistrates Court last Wednesday while the other two alleged recruiters appeared in court in Johannesburg.

All three cases were transferred to Cape Town courts this week.

“Be extremely careful, walk in a group, never walk alone but when you do make sure that it’s at a time when everybody is walking home. It’s literally just individual safety cautiousness that every child needs to have.”

Ayuk apparently recruited victims under false pretences to travel from Springbok to Cape Town.

Upon their arrival, they were then allegedly coerced into a life of drugs and prostitution.

Her husband Edward Ayuk was also arrested in connection with human trafficking in September last year.

The two other alleged recruiters, Vincent Onyejekwa and Uche Ezenwa are accused of luring and transporting victims from Johannesburg to Cape Town with promises of lucrative job opportunities.