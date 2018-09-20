Survivor urges govt to step up efforts against human trafficking
Activist and human trafficking survivor Grizelda Grootboom says there's a great need for more awareness around human trafficking, especially among the youth.
CAPE TOWN - Activist and human trafficking survivor Grizelda Grootboom has called on the government to step up to the plate and do more to stop human trafficking.
The Hawks last week arrested three suspects linked to separate cases of trafficking.
Leandre Ayuk (35) first appeared in the Springbok Magistrates Court last Wednesday while the other two alleged recruiters appeared in court in Johannesburg.
All three cases were transferred to Cape Town courts this week.
Grootboom says there's a great need for more awareness around human trafficking, especially among the youth.
“Be extremely careful, walk in a group, never walk alone but when you do make sure that it’s at a time when everybody is walking home. It’s literally just individual safety cautiousness that every child needs to have.”
Ayuk apparently recruited victims under false pretences to travel from Springbok to Cape Town.
Upon their arrival, they were then allegedly coerced into a life of drugs and prostitution.
Her husband Edward Ayuk was also arrested in connection with human trafficking in September last year.
The two other alleged recruiters, Vincent Onyejekwa and Uche Ezenwa are accused of luring and transporting victims from Johannesburg to Cape Town with promises of lucrative job opportunities.
Popular in Local
-
Court to hear Zuma's bid to appeal personal costs order against him
-
KZN man arrested for calling President Ramaphosa the K-word
-
Zuma’s lawyer challenges ruling on state capture report remedial action
-
Zuma accused of deploying delaying tactics disguised as disputes
-
Kessie Nair says calling president K-word is not a criminal act
-
Man who called Ramaphosa K-word appears in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.