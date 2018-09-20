State capture inquiry: Mcebisi Jonas lied - Ajay Gupta

Gupta says he can prove that he was at Oakbay's Sandton office at the time that Jonas claims to have met him at his Saxonwold compound.

JOHANNESBURG - Ajay Gupta has accused former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas of lying about him at the state capture commission.

Gupta says he can prove that he was at Oakbay's Sandton office at the time that Jonas claims to have met him at his Saxonwold compound.

Last month, Jonas testified that he was offered bribes at the meeting by the Guptas and when he turned them down Ajay threatened to punch him.

In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, Gupta alleges that Jonas is lying and might be working with a group of people to implicate him in wrongdoing.

He submitted his response to Jonas on 2 September, but it was only released by the commission on Thursday.

WATCH: Meeting between Jonas & Guptas

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)