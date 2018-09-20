State capture inquiry adjourned

Advocate Paul Pretorius says while the commission will resume on 27 September, they won’t be any testimony from witnesses as they will be dealing with an important matter that cannot be disclosed yet to the public.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture inquiry has been adjourned until next week to allow legal teams time to deal with a matter that they say cannot be disclosed just yet.

Earlier on Thursday, commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown’s application to cross-examine former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.

He did so on the grounds that she has not yet submitted her version of the state capture story to the inquiry.

Brown's lawyers on Thursday morning said that they wanted to question Jonas after he testified that the Guptas told him in 2015 that they protected and worked with the former Public Enterprises Minister.

But they had trouble explaining why Brown has not submitted evidence disputing Jonas's version.

Zondo told her lawyers he’ll reconsider her application once she meets the necessary requirements.

“The commission will be requested by the legal team to hear an application. We don’t deem it appropriate to give details, at this stage, on 27 and 28 September.”

At the same time, the commission is expected, for the first time since it began, to hear testimony from sitting government ministers in October.

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and former Public Enterprises Ministers Barbara Hogan are set to give their evidence at the inquiry.

Pretorius says testimonies will only resume in the first week of October.

“Minister Nene will testify on 3 October, Mr Gordhan on 10 October and Hogan on 15 October.”

