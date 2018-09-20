Sindiso Magaqa’s family wants answers as murder suspect set for court appearance

The man linked to Magaqa’s murder will make his second appearance in the uMzimkhulu magistrates court on Thursday after he was arrested last week.

DURBAN - The family of late African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary Sindiso Magaqa says while they're relieved that an arrest has been made, they want to know who called for the hit on their loved one’s life.

He remains unnamed in order not to jeopardise the case.

Magaqa’s family say they hope today’s court proceedings will reveal more details about how the former ANC Youth League secretary general was murdered and who wanted him dead.

His cousin Lwazi Magaqa says: “We’d like to know who was the perpetrator and we would like to see justice happen.”

Meanwhile, six suspects who have been arrested and linked to the murder of Moses Mabhida organiser, Musawenkosi ‘Maqatha’ Mchunu, will be appearing in the Pietermaritzburg.

Mchunu is known to have been an ally of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

One of the men implicated in Mchunu’s killing is ANC councillor Nkosinathi Gambu who works in the Umsunduzi municipality.