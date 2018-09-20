Sindiso Magaqa’s alleged killer abandons bail application
Magaqa and two other councillors Jabulile Mzizi and Nontsikelelo Mafa were ambushed in a gun attack in the Ibisi Village last July.
DURBAN - The man accused of killing former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa has abandoned his bail application.
Magaqa and two other councillors Jabulile Mzizi and Nontsikelelo Mafa were ambushed in a gun attack in the Ibisi Village last July.
Magaqa later died in hospital while the other two survived.
The suspect, whose name has not been divulged in order to protect the integrity of the case, appeared in the uMzimkhulu Magistrates Court on Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Karra said: “The accused abandoned the application for bail and the matter was remanded to 25 October for a provisional indictment.”
Magaqa’s family say they hope court proceedings will reveal more details about how the former ANCYL secretary general was murdered and who wanted him dead.
This has been echoed by Police Minister Bheki Cele who said while they are making progress with arresting those who pulled the trigger, the masterminds behind the killings must be tracked down and arrested.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
KZN man arrested for calling President Ramaphosa the K-word
-
Zuma granted permission to apply for leave to appeal personal costs order
-
Court to hear Zuma's bid to appeal personal costs order against him
-
Water Dept concerned over Gauteng's declining dam levels
-
Court ruling on NMB mayor election victory for residents, says Bobani
-
State capture inquiry adjourned
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.