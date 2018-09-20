Popular Topics
Sindiso Magaqa’s alleged killer abandons bail application

Magaqa and two other councillors Jabulile Mzizi and Nontsikelelo Mafa were ambushed in a gun attack in the Ibisi Village last July.

FILE: Sindiso Magaqa. Picture: Faceboook.
FILE: Sindiso Magaqa. Picture: Faceboook.
56 minutes ago

DURBAN - The man accused of killing former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) secretary general Sindiso Magaqa has abandoned his bail application.

Magaqa and two other councillors Jabulile Mzizi and Nontsikelelo Mafa were ambushed in a gun attack in the Ibisi Village last July.

Magaqa later died in hospital while the other two survived.

The suspect, whose name has not been divulged in order to protect the integrity of the case, appeared in the uMzimkhulu Magistrates Court on Thursday.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Karra said: “The accused abandoned the application for bail and the matter was remanded to 25 October for a provisional indictment.”

Magaqa’s family say they hope court proceedings will reveal more details about how the former ANCYL secretary general was murdered and who wanted him dead.

This has been echoed by Police Minister Bheki Cele who said while they are making progress with arresting those who pulled the trigger, the masterminds behind the killings must be tracked down and arrested.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)

