Sentencing of Parktown Boys' paedophile postponed

The former Parktown Boys' assistant water polo coach made a brief appearance on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings against convicted sexual predator Collan Rex have once again been postponed in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

The former Parktown Boys' assistant water polo coach made a brief appearance on Thursday morning.

He has been convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.

So far, the court has acquitted the suspect of more than 140 other counts due to a lack of evidence.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)