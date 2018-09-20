Popular Topics
Sentencing of Parktown Boys' paedophile postponed

The former Parktown Boys' assistant water polo coach made a brief appearance on Thursday morning.

Collan Rex leaves the Palm Ridge magistrates court on 17 September 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Collan Rex leaves the Palm Ridge magistrates court on 17 September 2018. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Sentencing proceedings against convicted sexual predator Collan Rex have once again been postponed in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

The former Parktown Boys' assistant water polo coach made a brief appearance on Thursday morning.

He has been convicted of 144 counts of sexual assault and 12 counts of common assault.

So far, the court has acquitted the suspect of more than 140 other counts due to a lack of evidence.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

