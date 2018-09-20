SAHRC to open case against KZN businessman who called President Ramaphosa K-word

Kessie Nair was caught on video using the epithet, saying that the president should be charged with fraud and treason.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission is set to open a case against a KwaZulu-Natal businessman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa the K-word.

Kessie Nair was caught on video using the epithet, saying that the president should be charged with fraud and treason.

The video has since gone viral.

Nair maintains that there was nothing criminal about what he did but he's told Eyewitness News that he will apologise.

“Yes, I will retract my statement. I will retract and say to the nation, as well as the president, my humble apologies, and if it’s difficult and challenging to forgive me I will understand. As much as we want God to forgive we ought to forgive each other.”

WARNING: Video contains strong and offensive language

Durban businessman Kessie Nair posted a video of himself on Facebook attacking President Cyril Ramaphosa and referring to him as a k*****. This is not freedom of speech, it’s racist and vile rhetoric aimed at degrading black South Africans. Send these scumbags to prison. pic.twitter.com/l3FqbIndVd — Siphamandla (@Sowellnomics) September 19, 2018

The commission’s Tseliso Thipanyane says it will investigate the comments and find a way to deal with the matter.

"We really want to send a very clear message that people should not go about violating people’s rights and getting away just by saying sorry. We will have to assess the context."

Nair’s' family has distanced themselves from his comments, saying that he is mentally ill.

Earlier this year, Vicky Momberg was jailed for her use of the K-word during a rant at Johannesburg Metro Police officers who were trying to help her after a smash and grab incident.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)