SAHRC to open case against KZN businessman who called President Ramaphosa K-word
Kessie Nair was caught on video using the epithet, saying that the president should be charged with fraud and treason.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission is set to open a case against a KwaZulu-Natal businessman who called President Cyril Ramaphosa the K-word.
Kessie Nair was caught on video using the epithet, saying that the president should be charged with fraud and treason.
The video has since gone viral.
Nair maintains that there was nothing criminal about what he did but he's told Eyewitness News that he will apologise.
“Yes, I will retract my statement. I will retract and say to the nation, as well as the president, my humble apologies, and if it’s difficult and challenging to forgive me I will understand. As much as we want God to forgive we ought to forgive each other.”
WARNING: Video contains strong and offensive language
Durban businessman Kessie Nair posted a video of himself on Facebook attacking President Cyril Ramaphosa and referring to him as a k*****. This is not freedom of speech, it’s racist and vile rhetoric aimed at degrading black South Africans. Send these scumbags to prison. pic.twitter.com/l3FqbIndVd— Siphamandla (@Sowellnomics) September 19, 2018
The commission’s Tseliso Thipanyane says it will investigate the comments and find a way to deal with the matter.
"We really want to send a very clear message that people should not go about violating people’s rights and getting away just by saying sorry. We will have to assess the context."
Nair’s' family has distanced themselves from his comments, saying that he is mentally ill.
Earlier this year, Vicky Momberg was jailed for her use of the K-word during a rant at Johannesburg Metro Police officers who were trying to help her after a smash and grab incident.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Kessie Nair says calling president k-word is not a criminal activity
-
High Court to rule on Trollip's removal as NMB mayor
-
SA Air Force proud of soldiers’ acumen during helicopter crash incident
-
Limpopo Education Dept shocked by pupil's assault on teacher
-
[WATCH] Brrr! Snow dusts Table Mountain
-
Sasco labels poster of male panel for women leadership event 'sabotage'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.