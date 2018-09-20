Popular Topics
Right-to-die advocate Davison to plead not guilty to murder charge

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila says that new information suggests that Davison could be implicated in other assisted suicide cases.

FILE: Sean Davison. Picture: EWN
FILE: Sean Davison. Picture: EWN
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Academic and right-to-die advocate Sean Davison plans to plead not guilty to a murder charge relating to the death of his friend.

Davison made international headlines when he helped his terminally ill mother to die.

He was sentenced to five months house arrest in New Zealand.

Davison is now facing a murder charge relating to allegations that he helped his friend Anrich Burger to take his own life five years ago.

The UWC professor’s bail conditions include handing over his passports and other travel documents, restrictions on him leaving the Western Cape without written consent from the investigating officer and a prohibition against him from contacting any of the State's witnesses.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila says that new information suggests that Davison could be implicated in other assisted suicide cases.

“After police started with the search and seizure operation, we heard there are suspicions that he may have committed other types of murders similar to this one. We will investigate what came from the search and seizure operation.”

The case has been postponed until 16 November for further investigation, following the new details.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

