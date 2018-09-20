Rhino horn syndicate: Hawks arrest another Mpumalanga cop

Six other members of the syndicate were arrested on Tuesday, the majority of whom have also worked in law enforcement.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have arrested another police officer allegedly linked to a rhino horn syndicate in Mpumalanga.

After evading arrest for two days, the officer was handcuffed on Thursday morning.

The 33-year-old police female constable appeared at the Hazyview Magistrates Court and will face similar charges as her co-accused.

They are accused of trafficking rhino horns and were found in possession of stolen items, animal skins and luxury goods worth millions of rands.

“We envisage that this operation will only be concluded by 21 September or over the weekend. There’s still a lot of work to be done in terms of making sure that we finalise outstanding issues before the suspects appear in court on 24 September,” Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)