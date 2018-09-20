[ALERT] Reserve Bank leaves repo rate unchanged at 6.5%
The repo rate has been at 6.5% since March this year when it was cut by 25 basis points.
PRETORIA - South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Governor Lesetja Kganyago has announced that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 6.5% per annum.
The repo rate has been at this level since March this year when it was cut by 25 basis points.
He says changing policy is not the answer at the moment.
“The committee continues to be of the view that current challenges facing the economy are primarily structural in nature and cannot be solved by monetary policy alone.”
Kganyago says inflation is still a major concern, adding that the weakening rand and rising oil prices also remain a threat to inflation.
Popular in Local
-
KZN man arrested for calling President Ramaphosa the K-word
-
Court to hear Zuma's bid to appeal personal costs order against him
-
Zuma granted permission to apply for leave to appeal personal costs order
-
Tony Ehrenreich pens letter to Ramaphosa on ‘heritage of coloured people’
-
State capture inquiry adjourned
-
Sars breached law over management bonuses, again - report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.