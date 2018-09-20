Rand firmer ahead of interest rate decision

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Rand firmer ahead of interest rate decision

Markets were awaiting the interest rate decision of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), due at 1300 GMT.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The rand firmed against a softer dollar early on Thursday as expectations that the central bank would leave its main lending rate unchanged for a third meeting in a row boosted investor appetite for the local currency.

The rand was up 0.82% at R14.5225 per dollar at 0650 GMT, having closed in New York at R14.6425.

Markets were awaiting the interest rate decision of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb), due at 1300 GMT.

All bar one of the economists polled by Reuters last week see the Sarb leaving benchmark rates at 6.5%, with the need to keep inflation in check outweighing weak economic growth and the rand’s recent plunge.

Lower inflation and relatively high lending rates, which have sustained demand by yield-hungry investors despite the poor growth outlook, will likely be helped aided by a rate hold.

In fixed income, the yield on the benchmark government bond due in 2026 was down 3.5 basis points to 9.065%.

Stocks are due open higher at 0700 GMT, with the JSE securities exchange’s Top-40 futures index up 0.34%.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA