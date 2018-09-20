PSL to consult legal team over Safa’s OUTsurance sponsorship

The sponsorship was announced by Safa at its headquarters last week, but the matter has caused a row between football’s mother body and its league ever since.

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League have written to its lawyers to try and seek clarity on what to do with the South African Football Association’s OUTsurance sponsorship for the referee’s programme.

The sponsorship which is worth R50 million over a five-year period was announced by Safa at its headquarters last week, but the matter has caused a row between football’s mother body and its league ever since.

According to chairman of the PSL, Irvin Khoza, the OUTsurance sponsorship devalues the league's sponsorship partnerships with Absa which is the league’s title sponsor and other sponsors which fund the league's cup competitions.

Khoza also revealed that when Safa sent out a strong-worded statement to the media last Friday, reminding the PSL that according to Fifa’s statutes the league was still a subordinate of Safa, they were still in a meeting trying to resolve the OUTsurance sponsorship debacle.

“For all the years that I have been involved with football, I have never read a statement from Safa written in that manner. When Safa released that statement, we were still busy with the meeting, which was very unfortunate.”

Khoza says if they do not resolve this matter in due course, they run the risk of their sponsors pulling out and ambush marketing.

“What could happen is that our sponsors, Absa and cup competition sponsors MTN and Telkom could say that their product is being devalued and pull out and we also open ourselves up for ambush marketing.”

The PSL’s Board of Governors has instructed the executive committee to consult their legal team to find a swift and amicable solution to the debacle.