CT police probing armed standoff at Belville bank

CAPE TOWN - It's still unclear what drove a man to threaten to take his life at a bank in the Bellville CBD, in Cape Town, on Wednesday.

The man was armed when he entered Capitec Bank in Voortrekker Road. The police were called, leading to a standoff that lasted several hours.

They negotiated with the man and he later surrendered.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut says: “The man surrendered to police and was taken into custody on a charge of pointing a firearm. We are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

