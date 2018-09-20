CT police probing armed standoff at Belville bank
An armed man threatened to take his life at a bank in the Bellville CBD, in Cape Town, on Wednesday.
CAPE TOWN - It's still unclear what drove a man to threaten to take his life at a bank in the Bellville CBD, in Cape Town, on Wednesday.
The man was armed when he entered Capitec Bank in Voortrekker Road. The police were called, leading to a standoff that lasted several hours.
They negotiated with the man and he later surrendered.
Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut says: “The man surrendered to police and was taken into custody on a charge of pointing a firearm. We are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
