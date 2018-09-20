[PITCHSIDE PODCAST] Varsity sports women’s football kicks off in Potch

Ahmed Kajee & Michael Pedro | The women’s rounds of the 2018 varsity football season kick off in Potchefstroom at North West University today. This is the first season the games will be televised as TUT will hope to defend their crown in another exciting weekend of football. Ahmed Kajee and Michael Pedro caught up with the captains to get their thoughts heading into the weekend.