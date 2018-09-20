No stranger to beating odds, Conrad eyes CT Marathon title
CAPE TOWN - Just days before Sunday's IAAF Gold Label-status Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, runners are putting in the final preparations for the race.
One of those runners is Bishop Lavis-born Nolene Conrad, who is hoping to do more than just compete in the marathon. She is aiming to claim the title from an elite field.
Conrad's hopes of winning the title were boosted in Valencia, Spain in March where she was awarded IAAF Gold Label status after finishing 25th in the World Half Marathon Championships with a time of 1:11:44.
She has also overcome a difficult time in her life after she was diagnosed with chronic asthma as a teenager.
It’s not about luck ! It’s about hard work and a relentless drive for constant progress. I prefer to earn it. That way i appreciate it more. 🙏@Ommiedraai @adidasZA @KPMG_Running @Endurocad @adidaseyewear @PeptoSport pic.twitter.com/TgOuWdagkQ— Nolene Conrad (@conrad_nolene) September 10, 2018
Only 4 days to go until race day 😁 I am so excited to experience the mother city’s “GEES”💃💃 It will be very special to see my family, friends and supporters at the @Endurocad supporter zone at 34km Mark! Anyone is welcome to join. #SCTMCharityGees @enduro-hero @CTMarathon pic.twitter.com/XFdWlWGRWZ— Nolene Conrad (@conrad_nolene) September 19, 2018
She recalled the day she chose to make something of her life after a nearly fatal asthma attack.
"As I lay in the emergency room staring up at the soulless neon lights, the doctor who had brought me back to life spoke slowly and clearly: 'unless you change your lifestyle and begin looking after yourself, you will not see your 21st birthday'. I had to make a choice. I chose life."
Nolene has been part of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon elite athlete management for the last two years.
