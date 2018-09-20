No stranger to beating odds, Conrad eyes CT Marathon title

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

No stranger to beating odds, Conrad eyes CT Marathon title

She has also overcome a difficult time in her life after she was diagnosed with chronic asthma as a teenager.

Cape Town runner Nolene Conrad wins the Ommiedraai 10km road race on 9 September 2018 in Kenilworth, Cape Town. Picture: @conrad_nolene/Twitter
Cape Town runner Nolene Conrad wins the Ommiedraai 10km road race on 9 September 2018 in Kenilworth, Cape Town. Picture: @conrad_nolene/Twitter
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Just days before Sunday's IAAF Gold Label-status Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, runners are putting in the final preparations for the race.

One of those runners is Bishop Lavis-born Nolene Conrad, who is hoping to do more than just compete in the marathon. She is aiming to claim the title from an elite field.

Conrad's hopes of winning the title were boosted in Valencia, Spain in March where she was awarded IAAF Gold Label status after finishing 25th in the World Half Marathon Championships with a time of 1:11:44.

She has also overcome a difficult time in her life after she was diagnosed with chronic asthma as a teenager.

She recalled the day she chose to make something of her life after a nearly fatal asthma attack.

"As I lay in the emergency room staring up at the soulless neon lights, the doctor who had brought me back to life spoke slowly and clearly: 'unless you change your lifestyle and begin looking after yourself, you will not see your 21st birthday'. I had to make a choice. I chose life."

Nolene has been part of the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon elite athlete management for the last two years.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA