Mpumalanga police condemn learners' attack on bus driver

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have condemned the behaviour of two pupils caught on camera attacking a bus driver.

In the video, the pupils, aged 15 and 19, are seen kicking and punching the driver.

It is alleged that they were angry after the driver left them behind at a pick-up point.

The police's Mtsholi Bhembe said: “They appeared at the Leslie Magistrates Court on Friday. The 16-year-old was subsequently released with custody and the 19-year-old was released on warning. They will reappear at the same court on the 10th of October.”

Another video also emerged this week of two pupils attacking a bus driver, while the vehicle filled with fellow schoolmates was in motion.

Meanwhile, the Limpopo Education Department was shocked at the assault of a teacher by a grade 12 pupil, in what has become the latest violent incident at a school to go public.

The pupil hit the teacher and poured water on her face and body.

The department's Sam Makondo said: "We condemn such behaviour in the strongest terms possible, and we would like to say there is no room in the sector, it must not have room in communities and parents must ensure that such a room is not created in their homes, where these learners spend most of the time.”

Last week, another pupil stabbed a teacher to death in North West and a teenager pulled a gun on an educator in Eldorado Park.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)