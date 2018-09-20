Metrorail, Pretoria law enforcement officials hunting cable thieves
This comes after when thousands of train commuters were stranded on Wednesday after overhead wires were stolen in Irene in Pretoria on Tuesday night.
JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail and law enforcement officials are searching for criminals responsible for cutting train cables which affected operations between Johannesburg and Pretoria.
Thousands of train commuters were stranded on Wednesday after overhead wires were stolen in Irene in Pretoria on Tuesday night.
Services between the two cities have been restored, but no arrests have yet been made.
Metrorail's Lilian Mofokeng said: ‘’We are, however, working with law enforcement agencies to try and cap this ongoing criminality within our system. So, we are hopeful that we will be able to make the arrests soon.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
