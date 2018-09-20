Members of Zim post-election violence inquiry sworn in

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been criticised over his choice of commissioners.

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in the seven-member commission to probe post-election violence in Harare, in which six people were shot dead by the army on 1 August.

Mnangagwa has been criticised over his choice of commissioners, but chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe says the commission will listen to all versions of what happened.

The commissioners include Zanu-PF apologist and academic Charity Manyeruke and British lawyer Rodney Dixon, who helped defend the Kenyan government at the International Criminal Court.

The seven commissioners took their oaths of office at State House on Wednesday. They have to complete their investigations by December.

Motlanthe told reporters the commission has been given a lot of freedom to do its job. He described its members as honourable people.

But in a statement, Amnesty International said the authorities should show that the commission isn’t a fig leaf intended to cover rights violations in the wake of the July poll.

[WARNING GRAPHIC VISUALS]

VIDEO: Zimbabwe army uses live rounds against protesters

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)