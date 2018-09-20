Members of Zim post-election violence inquiry sworn in
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been criticised over his choice of commissioners.
HARARE – Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sworn in the seven-member commission to probe post-election violence in Harare, in which six people were shot dead by the army on 1 August.
Mnangagwa has been criticised over his choice of commissioners, but chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe says the commission will listen to all versions of what happened.
The commissioners include Zanu-PF apologist and academic Charity Manyeruke and British lawyer Rodney Dixon, who helped defend the Kenyan government at the International Criminal Court.
The seven commissioners took their oaths of office at State House on Wednesday. They have to complete their investigations by December.
Motlanthe told reporters the commission has been given a lot of freedom to do its job. He described its members as honourable people.
But in a statement, Amnesty International said the authorities should show that the commission isn’t a fig leaf intended to cover rights violations in the wake of the July poll.
[WARNING GRAPHIC VISUALS]
VIDEO: Zimbabwe army uses live rounds against protesters
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
Angola, Portugal bury colonial bitterness hatchet, agree to develop relations
-
Man guilty of Britain’s ‘biggest fraud’ to be deported to Ghana
-
Zimbabwe seeks $35 million to fight cholera outbreak
-
Zimbabwe president reshuffles top ranks of civil service
-
Liberia's Weah bans travel for top officials until missing banknotes found
-
DR Congo unveils candidates for troubled vote
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.