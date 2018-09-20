Mchunu to present Moerane Commission report into KZN political killings

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

Mchunu to present Moerane Commission report into KZN political killings

The KwaZulu-Natal premier will present the report in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

FILE: The Moerane Commission of Inquiry is investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
FILE: The Moerane Commission of Inquiry is investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Ziyanda Ngcobo/EWN.
one hour ago

DURBAN - The nation will finally get some insight into the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday as the findings of the Moerane Commission are presented.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu will present the report in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

The commission was set up two years ago to investigate political killings in the province since 2011.

The report is also expected to clarify how many councillors were murdered, with some analysts claiming that more than 80 have been killed since 2014.

The much-anticipated Moerane Commission report is expected to help the provincial government understand why there such a high number of killings in the province and who is behind them.

One of the common themes that came out during testimonies, is the driving force behind the murder of councillors, suspected to be the scramble for state resources and positions.

Another question is how the government intends to deal with the high number of unlicensed firearms that are believed to be used in these killings, which has made it difficult for authorities to solve cases.

It is expected that some may take the report on review if they believe the findings and recommendations have been watered down by the portfolio committees in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA