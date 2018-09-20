Mchunu to present Moerane Commission report into KZN political killings

The KwaZulu-Natal premier will present the report in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

DURBAN - The nation will finally get some insight into the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday as the findings of the Moerane Commission are presented.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu will present the report in the provincial legislature on Thursday.

The commission was set up two years ago to investigate political killings in the province since 2011.

The report is also expected to clarify how many councillors were murdered, with some analysts claiming that more than 80 have been killed since 2014.

The much-anticipated Moerane Commission report is expected to help the provincial government understand why there such a high number of killings in the province and who is behind them.

One of the common themes that came out during testimonies, is the driving force behind the murder of councillors, suspected to be the scramble for state resources and positions.

Another question is how the government intends to deal with the high number of unlicensed firearms that are believed to be used in these killings, which has made it difficult for authorities to solve cases.

It is expected that some may take the report on review if they believe the findings and recommendations have been watered down by the portfolio committees in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)