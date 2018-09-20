Mchunu to present Moerane Commission report into KZN political killings
The KwaZulu-Natal premier will present the report in the provincial legislature on Thursday.
DURBAN - The nation will finally get some insight into the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday as the findings of the Moerane Commission are presented.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu will present the report in the provincial legislature on Thursday.
The commission was set up two years ago to investigate political killings in the province since 2011.
The report is also expected to clarify how many councillors were murdered, with some analysts claiming that more than 80 have been killed since 2014.
The much-anticipated Moerane Commission report is expected to help the provincial government understand why there such a high number of killings in the province and who is behind them.
One of the common themes that came out during testimonies, is the driving force behind the murder of councillors, suspected to be the scramble for state resources and positions.
Another question is how the government intends to deal with the high number of unlicensed firearms that are believed to be used in these killings, which has made it difficult for authorities to solve cases.
It is expected that some may take the report on review if they believe the findings and recommendations have been watered down by the portfolio committees in the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
KZN man arrested for calling President Ramaphosa the K-word
-
Court to hear Zuma's bid to appeal personal costs order against him
-
Kessie Nair says calling president K-word is not a criminal act
-
SAHRC to open case against KZN businessman who called President Ramaphosa K-word
-
Zondo to rule on Lynne Brown’s bid to cross-examine state capture witnesses
-
Nene: More than half of municipal managers, CFOs not properly qualified for jobs
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.