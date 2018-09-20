Mchunu: Moerane Commission report's recommendations to be implemented

KZN Premier Willies Mchunu tabled the report in the legislature on Thursday afternoon after it was reviewed by portfolio committees.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Willies Mchunu says the government will implement all the recommendations in the Moerane Commission report which investigated the underlying causes of political killings in the province.

Mchunu tabled the report in the legislature on Thursday afternoon after it was reviewed by portfolio committees.

The much-anticipated report blames weak political leadership for violent conflict in the province.

The commission was set up in October 2011 after an increase in the number of councillors who were killed in the run-up to that year's local government elections.

The KZN premier says the killing of politicians is everyone’s responsibility because it robs the voter of having their preferred candidate represent them.

“The recommendations have also been supported by all political parties in the legislature. We will implement the recommendations and I’ve set out the method in which every one of the recommendations will be dealt with.”

Mchunu says the only thing that could cause a delay in the implementation of the report’s recommendations are discussions the provincial government plans to have with various sectors about how this should be done.

He says they also intend to approach the IEC on how better to enforce the code of conduct meant to be followed by all political parties.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)