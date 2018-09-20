Manyama: Turkey was a learning curve for me

Lebo Manyama has made his way back to the Absa Premiership following a less than satisfactory season in Turkey with Konyaspor, which he says was a massive learning curve for him.

JOHANNESBURG - Lebo Manyama has made his way back to the Absa Premiership following a less than satisfactory season in Turkey with Konyaspor, which he says was a massive learning curve for him.

The 2016/17 PSL Player of the Season signed with Konyaspor after an impressive season with Cape Town City when they won the Telkom Knockout in 2016 and finished fourth in the league standings in their first season in the PSL after club chairperson, John Comitis, bought the status of now-defunct Nelspruit side Mpumalanga Black Aces.

Manyama was influential in the heart of the Citizen’s midfield and was an integral part of City’s ability to punch above their weight. But 2017 wasn’t so rosy for Manyama as he struggled for game time after signing for Konyaspor and was let go by the club after not being registered for the second half of the season.

Manyama then spent the rest of that season as a free agent and was out of action for months before Kaizer Chiefs snapped him up in August. The 28-year-old Manyama describes that period as a learning curve for him as a player, as well as a person, and says that he came out of that as a better player and person.

“It was a learning curve for me. As tough as it was, you have to get through those things in life and I’m very grateful for the opportunity and I came out a better player and person.

“I had three coaches in one season and was never going to be easy but like I said it was a learning curve for me. In every situation, I always try look for the positives and, luckily, I came out a better player.”

Manyama says the standard of football in Turkey is much higher than in South Africa and that tactically he learned a lot.

“The standard of football there is obviously much higher and tactically and technically it improved my game. There they put more emphasis on your movements on the pitch whereas here, it is more end to end stuff most of the games.

“I realised a couple of things there, like football isn’t about running at 200km/h... At times you just have to move one step and you get all the space you want. So I've tried to learn as much as I could, and I am going to try and bring it back here at Chiefs as much as I can.”

Ironically, Manyama made his Chiefs debut against the side that reinvigorated his career, Cape Town City, and helped Amakhosi to a 4-1 drubbing, which he says was a tough experience for him.

“Playing against Cape Town City was very emotional. I’m very close to the people there because of what we did two years ago, but it's football... Players move on and you have to do what is best for the shirt you are now wearing.”

The Glamour Boys are preparing to host AmaZulu at the FNB Stadium on Saturday and will be hoping to make it three consecutive wins.