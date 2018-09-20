Man who called Ramaphosa K-word appears in court
Kessie Nair appeared in the Verulam Regional Court but was remanded in custody.
JOHANNESBURG - Kwazulu-Natal businessman Kessie Nair has made his first appearance in court on Thursday for racist remarks he made about President Cyril Ramaphosa.
In a video that’s been widely shared on social media, Nair calls Ramaphosa the K-word multiple times.
He also accuses the president of defrauding the country and blames him for the crime in the country.
Nair appeared in the Verulam Regional Court but was remanded in custody.
Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “His case has been postponed to 26 September for a formal bail application and further investigation.”
WARNING: Video contains strong and offensive language
Durban businessman Kessie Nair posted a video of himself on Facebook attacking President Cyril Ramaphosa and referring to him as a k*****. This is not freedom of speech, it’s racist and vile rhetoric aimed at degrading black South Africans. Send these scumbags to prison. pic.twitter.com/l3FqbIndVd— Siphamandla (@Sowellnomics) September 19, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Court to hear Zuma's bid to appeal personal costs order against him
-
KZN man arrested for calling President Ramaphosa the K-word
-
Zuma’s lawyer challenges ruling on state capture report remedial action
-
Kessie Nair says calling president K-word is not a criminal act
-
State capture inquiry: Mcebisi Jonas lied - Ajay Gupta
-
Zuma accused of deploying delaying tactics disguised as disputes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.