Man who called Ramaphosa K-word appears in court

JOHANNESBURG - Kwazulu-Natal businessman Kessie Nair has made his first appearance in court on Thursday for racist remarks he made about President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a video that’s been widely shared on social media, Nair calls Ramaphosa the K-word multiple times.

He also accuses the president of defrauding the country and blames him for the crime in the country.

Nair appeared in the Verulam Regional Court but was remanded in custody.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “His case has been postponed to 26 September for a formal bail application and further investigation.”

WARNING: Video contains strong and offensive language