Lynne Brown granted permission to reapply to cross-examine Jonas
Brown’s lawyer, advocate Simmy Lebala, has told the commission that she wants to cross-examine Mcebisi Jonas despite Brown admitting she had a relationship with the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - State capture commission chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has granted Lynne Brown permission to reapply to cross-examine former Deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas.
Earlier on Thursday, Zondo denied Brown’s request to question Jonas, saying she needs to first submit her evidence after the former deputy finance minister told the inquiry that Ajay Gupta had influence over the former minister of public enterprises.
Brown has admitted to knowing the controversial family but denies working for them.
But Zondo quickly dismissed the application earlier on Thursday.
“She [Brown] is free to, later on, renew the application if she meets the requirements.”
The inquiry will resume next Thursday (27 September) when an undisclosed application will be heard.
Evidence leader advocate Paul Pretorius says more witnesses will take the stand early in October.
“Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene will testify on 3 October, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on 10 October and former Public Enterprises Ministers Barbara Hogan on 15 October.”
Jonas and former African National Congress MP Vytjie Mentor are also expected to return to the stand for cross-examination, but the dates have not been confirmed.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
