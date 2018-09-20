Lotto results: Wednesday 20 September 2018

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 20 September are as follows:

Lotto results: 7, 14, 19, 21, 29, 39 Bonus: 26

LottoPlus results: 4, 13, 14, 31, 32, 44 Bonus: 11

LottoPlus2 results: 12, 25, 26, 45, 47, 49 Bonus: 14

For more details visit the National Lottery website.