[LISTEN] Lesufi: Parental responsibilities cannot be passed to educators

Radio 702 | Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi talks about his department's plans to address the spike in violence at schools.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng’s MEC for the Department of Basic Education, Panyaza Lesufi, says schools are not immune to the violence that occurs in society.

Lesufi said, with the new schools that government is building, they will be establishing areas specifically for educators as a way of addressing the issue of school pupils attacking them.

“We will also be using biometrics for teachers, so that when the teacher feels they are not safe, they can go to that area.”

Lesufi said they will also look at installing CCTV cameras with facial recognition and ICT apps for anonymous reporting.

This comes after recent reports of school pupils attacking their teachers in the province and throughout the country.

On Tuesday, a pupil in Limpopo was arrested after hitting a teache r and pouring water on their face.

Last week, a 15-year-old boy from Eldorado Park in the South of Joburg was arrested for pointing a firearm at a teacher, while another student in the North West stabbed his teacher to death.

Lesufi acknowledged that the current measures aimed at addressing violence in schools are currently outdated and need to be addressed.

However, the MEC also said that parents should also take responsibility for how their children behave and govern themselves.

“But you can’t rule out parental role, you cannot donate parental responsibilities to educators. Parents must continue to play their role because if they do not do that, then it becomes very difficult.”

