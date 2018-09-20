Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Leaving your home with dagga: What happens at a road block?

| Cape Talk host Kieno Kammies interviews criminal law specialist William Booth about the wider impact of the dagga ruling.

CAPE TOWN – It’s a weekend and you’re heading to a friend’s place with dagga in your car.

While the Constitutional Court’s ruling allows people to grow and smoke marijuana in private spaces, what happens when you travel with it?

Criminal law specialist William Booth weighs in: “For the time being, it’s pretty much left up to the police officer who might stop you along the road, to determine what amount is for personal use. If you stop in a massive truck with 10 tonnes of cannabis, everybody knows that’s not going to be for personal use.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

