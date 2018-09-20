[LISTEN] Global group protects children from online predators

Radio 702 | A group of people from all over the world have teamed up to protect young online users from paedophiles or any other potential victimisation.

JOHANNESBURG - Online activity is happening at a rapid scale, and it now involves children.

A group of people from all over the world have teamed up to protect young online users from paedophiles or any other potential victimisation.

SheepDog BloodHound is a grassroots project started by Paul Irwin.

Irwin talks to Talk Radio 702 host Azania Mosaka about the app and the scale of online grooming.

“The nature of the internet has given these individuals immediate reach to potentially vulnerable young people anywhere. So, where your wi-fi router or signal of your cellular phone may reach, they can reach you,” Irwin said.

