[LISTEN] Dangers of leaving children at home alone

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
Go

[LISTEN] Dangers of leaving children at home alone

| Food Sure Amanda Rogaly's says today’s children have so much to learn that parents may not have enough time to teach them the basic safety skills.

JOHANNESBURG – In the wake of the deaths of four children in Alexandra, Managing Director at Food Sure Amanda Rogaly says parents need to understand that times have changed and that it may have been fine to leave children alone years ago but not today.

The children died in the blaze on Sunday, after their mothers locked them in the house and left them unattended; a 14-year-old boy survived.

Rogaly adds that today’s children have so much to learn, such as computer skills and using the phone that parents may not have enough time to teach them the basic safety skills.

“There are situations where a helper is not an option, but it goes back to the saying that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’. You need to know who your neighbours are, you need to develop that support group.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA