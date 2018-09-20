[LISTEN] Dangers of leaving children at home alone

Radio 702 | Food Sure Amanda Rogaly's says today’s children have so much to learn that parents may not have enough time to teach them the basic safety skills.

JOHANNESBURG – In the wake of the deaths of four children in Alexandra, Managing Director at Food Sure Amanda Rogaly says parents need to understand that times have changed and that it may have been fine to leave children alone years ago but not today.

The children died in the blaze on Sunday, after their mothers locked them in the house and left them unattended; a 14-year-old boy survived.

Rogaly adds that today’s children have so much to learn, such as computer skills and using the phone that parents may not have enough time to teach them the basic safety skills.

“There are situations where a helper is not an option, but it goes back to the saying that ‘it takes a village to raise a child’. You need to know who your neighbours are, you need to develop that support group.”

Listen to the audio above for more.