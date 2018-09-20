Limpopo Education Dept shocked by pupil's assault on teacher
The department released a media statement on Wednesday saying it awaits a detailed report on the incident that happened on Tuesday at Modubatse Secondary School.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Education Department is shocked at the assault of a teacher by a grade 12 pupil, in what has become the latest violent incident at a school to go public.
The department released a media statement on Wednesday saying it awaits a detailed report on the incident that happened on Tuesday at Modubatse Secondary School.
The school says the alleged assault happened after the educator had confiscated a cellphone, of which possession by any learner is contrary to the school rules.
Limpopo Education has learnt with shock and disappointment the humiliation suffered by an educator at Modubatse Secondary School, who was assaulted and poured with water on her face and body by an 18 year old Grade 12 learner yesterday. More on https://t.co/xgAxM0wtfj @edu_limp— Limpopo Government (@OtpLimpopo) September 19, 2018
The pupil hit the teacher and poured water on her face and body.
The provincial Education Department said the pupil has been arrested for assaulting the teacher.
The department's Sam Makondo said: "We condemn such behaviour in the strongest terms possible, and we would like to say there is no room in the sector, it must not have room in communities and parents must ensure that such a room is not created in their homes, where these learners spend most of the time.”
Last week, a 17-year-old pupil in North West was arrested for stabbing his teacher to death.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Local
-
Kessie Nair says calling president k-word is not a criminal activity
-
High Court to rule on Trollip's removal as NMB mayor
-
[WATCH] Brrr! Snow dusts Table Mountain
-
SA Air Force proud of soldiers’ acumen during helicopter crash incident
-
Sasco labels poster of male panel for women leadership event 'sabotage'
-
[CARTOON] Joint Custody
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.