Limpopo Education Dept shocked by pupil's assault on teacher

JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Education Department is shocked at the assault of a teacher by a grade 12 pupil, in what has become the latest violent incident at a school to go public.

The department released a media statement on Wednesday saying it awaits a detailed report on the incident that happened on Tuesday at Modubatse Secondary School.

The school says the alleged assault happened after the educator had confiscated a cellphone, of which possession by any learner is contrary to the school rules.

The pupil hit the teacher and poured water on her face and body.

The provincial Education Department said the pupil has been arrested for assaulting the teacher.

The department's Sam Makondo said: "We condemn such behaviour in the strongest terms possible, and we would like to say there is no room in the sector, it must not have room in communities and parents must ensure that such a room is not created in their homes, where these learners spend most of the time.”

Last week, a 17-year-old pupil in North West was arrested for stabbing his teacher to death.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)