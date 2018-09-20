Liberia's Weah bans travel for top officials until missing banknotes found

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf insists the money did not disappear on her watch.

PRETORIA - Liberian President George Weah has banned foreign travel for top officials until nearly a billion rands in missing new banknotes has been found.

Cash-strapped Liberia has new banknotes printed in Sweden, Lebanon and China. The missing notes appear to be part of a consignment from the Scandinavian country. Officials said, initially it came in last year when Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was still president.

Website FrontPageAfrica, claims that there is documentary evidence that the missing notes were signed for in March and April this year after George Weah was at the helm.

Weah has made fighting corruption the cornerstone of his presidency.

