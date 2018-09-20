Lack of labour inspectors affecting workplace safety, says Minister Oliphant
Mildred Oliphant addressed workers at Cosatu’s national congress in Midrand on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Minister has again pointed to a lack of labour inspectors as one of the issues affecting workplace safety.
Mildred Oliphant addressed workers at Cosatu’s national congress in Midrand on Wednesday.
She told delegates that her department is very concerned about the number of fatal accidents happening in workplaces across South Africa.
Oliphant says that there have been far too many fatal incidents related to occupational health and safety.
“Sandton (Grayston) Bridge collapsed, the very recent blast at Denel in the Western Cape and the building that caught fire in Johannesburg.”
She says as a department, their hands are tied.
“We do not have enough labour inspectors. Our efforts to get more resources to address these challenges have been unsuccessful.”
The minister says that her department is examining other options to boost capacity for its inspectorate and enforcement.
