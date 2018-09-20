KZN activist: Glebelands hostel remains centre of political killings
With the Moerane Commission report on KZN political killings expected to be released on Thursday, an activist from the infamous Glebelands remains a hotspot for these killings.
DURBAN - With KZN Premier Willies Mchunu set to release the Moerane Commission report, activist Vanessa Burger maintains that the infamous Glebelands hostel remains at the centre of political killings in the province.
Mchunu is expected to table the commission’s report into the underlying causes of political killings in the province since 2011.
Testimonies were concluded in April this year.
The report is also expected to clarify how many councillors were murdered, with some analysts claiming that more than 80 have been killed since 2014
The report, however, will not make recommendations on who should be prosecuted.
Burger says that for the violence in KZN to be resolved, perpetrators, including those within the SAPS, must be properly investigated and arrested.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
