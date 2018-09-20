Joburg EMS to review education initiatives on preventing shack fires
This comes after nine children have been reported dead in shack fires across the country since Sunday.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) has acknowledged that its education initiatives around preventing shack fires are not effective and must be reviewed.
Nine children have died in shack fires across the country since Sunday.
On Sunday, four children died when their shack in Alexandra caught fire while their parents left them in the care of another minor.
On Monday, an eight-month-old and a two-year-old died in Kagiso when their home caught fire.
On the same day, three children died in a shack fire in Philippi, Cape Town.
The EMS’s Robert Mulaudzi said: "You also find that most of the times, adults or parents only come after they have seen the red lights next to their home and by that time, the child has already passed on, which is unacceptable."
(Edited Mihlali Ntsabo)
